Siouxland Forecast: July 15th, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day Siouxland!

We may see some light morning showers before we see gradual clearing and sunshine by this afternoon with 80s sticking around, but a major warm up is coming this way this weekend.



Temperatures are currently in the 50s and 60s across the area this morning with light winds from the north, northeast up to 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly clear night, but clouds started taking over around 4 this morning with some light showers moving in.



Your out the door forecast for today shows that we will see gradual warming with a high of 85 by this afternoon. We are looking at some light morning showers and then sunshine with mostly clear skies by the early afternoon hours.



The tonight we will continue to stay clear and cool as we fall to a low of 58 by tomorrow morning.

