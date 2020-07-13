Siouxland Forecast: July 13th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

It’s going to be a hot one today, with an overnight cold front moving through, leading to an early week cool down, but heat is expected to return by the middle to end of this week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side, ranging in the 60s across Siouxland with nice light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar shows that it’s been pretty clear overnight across the area and it’s looking to stay that way throughout the day before clouds take over later tonight.

It’s going to be a hot one today with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the SSW between 10 and 15 mph with a high of 92.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see your full extended forecast!