Siouxland Forecast: July 12, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening, Siouxland!

Temperatures are currently in the low 80s throughout Siouxland. Winds are blowing at around 5-15 mph, but will start to calm and come from the southeast tonight.

Temps will drop to the low to mid 60s overnight and be paired with calm winds and clear skies.

Tomorrow expect toasty temps in the 90s and southeasterly winds of around 15 mph with possible gusts up to 30 mph.

We are keeping our eyes on some potential storms that may be moving their way through the area tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday morning. They have a slight chance of becoming severe.

These storms are associated with a cool front moving through that will deposit some cooler temperatures for a day or two until things warm back up later in the week.

