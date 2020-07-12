Siouxland Forecast: July 11, 2020

Good afternoon, Siouxland!

After a round of storms to the northeast, expect calm and clear weather going into tonight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60’s with winds close to five mph from the northwest.

Tomorrow we can expect a similar day with highs in the mid 80’s and winds of approximately five mph shifting from the north to the south.

Warmer weather is in store for Monday, however there is potential for another round of storms overnight. We can expect a cool down for a few days before seeing those temperature rise again later into the week.

