Siouxland Forecast: July 04, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! Clear skies persist throughout the night for those firework displays. Hot weather will persist and minimal chances of rain for next week. Temperatures for the area are being reported in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds for Siouxland are mainly from the SSE ranging from 5-15 mph. As we take a look at the radar we see we had mainly clear skies which will continue through out the evening. Tonight’s low will be in the upper 60’s with wind becoming more southerly and calmer.