Siouxland Forecast: January 8, 2021

happy Friday Siouxland! We have made it through the week!

We are looking at a foggy and cloudy day today, seasonal temperatures throughout the weekend, but sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.

With the fog in the area, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for areas of western and northern Siouxland until 12 pm this afternoon. Visibility is expected to be reduced down to a quarter of a mile or less.

Visibility right now is ranging from no visibility around eastern Siouxland up to around 7 miles of visibility around western Siouxland. The fog is projected to get thicker as the morning progresses.

Not only are we looking at fog, but we could see freezing fog this morning as temperatures are currently below freezing, ranging between the upper teens and 20s.

Winds this morning are very light with some areas seeing calm conditions and other areas seeing winds up to around 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours around Siouxland with a small pocket of clear skies in eastern Siouxland.

And taking a look at your out the door forecast for today, you can see we are looking at a foggy morning but seasonal afternoon with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rise to a high of 29 by this afternoon.

