Siouxland Forecast: January 7, 2021

We’ve had quiet weather today in Siouxland. Mostly cloudy skies coupled with temperatures steady in the lower 30s all day made for a nice day for early January standards. Tonight will be cold in the lower 20s with freezing fog, so expect a few slippery spots on the roads.

Tomorrow looks to be a copy of today’s weather and much of the weekend will also be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the lower 30s. It looks like next week will be a bit warmer with some sunshine returning.

Have a great Thursday evening!