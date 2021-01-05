Siouxland Forecast: January 5, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at a wintery mix transitioning into snow tonight into tomorrow with seasonal temperatures in the area and cloudy skies sticking around through the extended forecast period.

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning ranging from the teens to the low 20s with a wind chill ranging from the single digits to the upper teens.

Winds are fairly light this morning coming from the west, southwest up to around 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a fairly clear night in Siouxland, with a few clouds over western Siouxland.

Taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at another relatively mild day but cloudy day as temperatures rise to a high of 39 by this afternoon.

