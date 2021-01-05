Siouxland Forecast: January 5, 2021

Today was pleasant for early January. We had highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s today with clouds increasing.

Tonight, a wintry mix will move in especially after midnight. It will start out as a rain/snow mix and slowly transition to snow showers around sunrise. Light snow will fall all day on Wednesday piling up to around 2-4 inches. We could see a few flurries linger into Thursday morning.

Impacts are going to be moderate as we will see snow on the roads create some tricky driving conditions, but overall, I expect that road crews will make short work of the snow and have roads in pretty good shape by Thursday.