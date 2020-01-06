Siouxland Forecast: January 5, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland! What a way to start the week with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures despite the breeze we have today.

Today may be sunny, but we are going to see a cloudy start to the week tomorrow. The good news is, we have a dry week ahead, with a bit of a cool down by this coming weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently being reported in the low 40s and upper 30s across the area.

As I mentioned it’s a bit breezy out there today with winds coming from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph. We should see winds gradually dying down as we continue though the day and night into tomorrow.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen lots of sunshine out there despite a few light clouds here and there. However, as we head into tomorrow, we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage, making skies mostly cloudy by tomorrow.

Then tonight we will fall to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning with that gradual increase in cloud coverage, and winds becoming nice and light from the SSW between 5 and 10 mph.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10:00 p.m. to see your full extended forecast!

