Siouxland Forecast: January 4, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! It’s been a pretty mild day today with some sunshine despite the breezy winds we are seeing. Those breezy winds are going to continue through the night tonight, as well as tomorrow. Then this upcoming week is going to be on the cooler side with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures right now aren’t too cold, as they are being reported in the 30s and low 40s across the area. As I mentioned, it’s a bit breezy out there this afternoon. Winds are currently coming from the south between 10 and 15 mph across the area, we will continue to see these winds through the night ahead, as well as tomorrow, and we could see gusts up to 40 mph at times too. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny today despite a few clouds here and there, but as you can see some clouds are slowly making their way into the area. We will have partly cloudy skies overnight tonight as we fall to a low of 34 with breezy conditions sticking around. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 and 6:20 p.m. for a live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. to see your full extended forecast!