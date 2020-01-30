Siouxland Forecast: January 30, 2020

Today will be 34 and cloudy. South wind at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be 28 and cloudy. Snow showers likely around 1-2”. S/NW wind at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and 35. NW wind at 10. Saturday will be 39 and mostly sunny. Sunday will be 43 and mostly sunny. Monday will be 32 and cloudy. 20% chance of overnight snow. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 21. 30% chance of am snow. Wednesday will be 28 and mostly sunny.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.