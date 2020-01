SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- For nearly 50 years, Siouxland's best jazz bands have been coming to Morningside College to compete for area bragging rights and next week they will be back for the 48th Annual Morningside College Jazz Festival.

The Morningside College Jazz Festival works to provide educational opportunities to aspiring student jazz musicians, music teachers, and the community-at-large. The festival will take place Wednesday through Friday, February 5 - 7.