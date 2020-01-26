Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland!

The good news is, the sun is going to be sticking around a little longer than we anticipated yesterday! The bad news is, we have the chance for some patchy fog again tonight, leading to a cloudy week ahead, but we will see highs in the 30s this week.

Temperatures around Siouxland are in the 30s, with a few 40s mixed in. Unfortunately our Sioux City sensor is still out.

Winds are also on the light side today, coming from the west, northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen lots of sunshine today, with a few little sprinkles near Norfolk this afternoon.

Tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with the chance for some freezing drizzle overnight as we fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. to see when sunshine will return to Siouxland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel

Trending Stories