Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland!

The good news is, the sun is going to be sticking around a little longer than we anticipated yesterday! The bad news is, we have the chance for some patchy fog again tonight, leading to a cloudy week ahead, but we will see highs in the 30s this week.

Temperatures around Siouxland are in the 30s, with a few 40s mixed in. Unfortunately our Sioux City sensor is still out.

Winds are also on the light side today, coming from the west, northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen lots of sunshine today, with a few little sprinkles near Norfolk this afternoon.

Tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with the chance for some freezing drizzle overnight as we fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. to see when sunshine will return to Siouxland.

