Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland!

We got to see that sun longer than expected today, but we will see clouds moving in with freezing drizzle possible for parts of Siouxland, leading to a cloudy week ahead and highs in the 30s this week.

With the chance for some freezing drizzle tonight, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a few Siouxland counties. This will go into effect tonight at 8 p.m. and stay in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Temperatures around Siouxland are in the 30s. Unfortunately our Sioux City sensor is still out.

Winds are also on the light side today, coming from the west, northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen lots of sunshine today, with a few little sprinkles near Norfolk this afternoon.

Tonight we will see an increase in cloud coverage with the chance for some freezing drizzle overnight as we fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning.

