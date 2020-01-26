Siouxland Forecast: January 25, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland! I hope you have enjoyed the little bit of sunshine we had today because we have a pretty cloudy week ahead of us.

Tonight we have the chance to see some patchy, freezing fog overnight into tomorrow morning. Then we get to enjoy a dry weather pattern moving into the area with steady highs in the 30s.

Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 20s and low 30s with light winds from the southwest between 0 and 10 mph. All in all, it hasn’t been a bad winter day today!

The only down side to today is the cloud coverage we have seen. We have had a few pockets of sunshine throughout the afternoon but will continue to see clouds increase throughout the evening.

Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies as we fall to a low of 20 by tomorrow morning with patchy, freezing fog possible and light winds.

