Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: January 23, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Today will be 31 with light snow. 1-2” possible. NW wind at 10-15 mph. Tonight will be 22 and cloudy with light snow. NW wind at 10-15. Tomorrow will be 29 and cloudy. A few flurries. NW wind at 5-10. Saturday will be 28 and partly cloudy. Sunday will be 36 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 34 and mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be 33 and cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. Wednesday will be 35 and mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories