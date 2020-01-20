Siouxland Forecast: January 20, 2020

Good afternoon Siouxland!

We are looking at a warmer week ahead with highs in the 20s and 30s, but a mid-week wintery mix making its way towards Siouxland.

Temperatures this afternoon are ranging between 0 and 10 degrees.

Winds have drastically died down since this weekend with areas seeing calm conditions and some areas seeing winds up to around 5 mph.

We have had mostly sunny skies today despite a few clouds popping up here and there around Siouxland.

We will continue to see clear skies tonight as we fall to a low of -5 by tomorrow morning with winds staying light.