Siouxland Forecast: January 19, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland! We have made it through the snow and the frigid temperatures!

We will start to see gradual warming as we make our way through this week with highs in the 20s and 30s, but we are also looking at a wintery mix returning to Siouxland overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

We may be done with the frigid temperatures and extreme wind chills, but it’s still bitter outside with temperatures currently between 0 and 10 degrees.

We do still have a wind chill around Siouxland, making the real feel temperatures range from 0 to -20 in some areas. So we may be done with the wind chill advisory, but that doesn’t mean we are done seeing wind chills in the negatives just yet.

Winds are finally gradually dying down from the northwest, now between 10 and 15 mph. We will continue to see winds calm down as we continue into the evening and over night hours.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had lots of sunshine across the area today.

Then tonight we will fall below zero again to a low of -11 by tomorrow morning with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.

