Siouxland Forecast: January 18, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! The good news is, the snow has stopped and the sun decided to come out a day early! The bad news is, it’s bitter cold out there today and only going to get worse over the next few days.

We have a wind chill advisory in effect for parts of Siouxland, with real feel temperatures between -15 and -25 expected tonight. Then we will see a bit of a warm up by the middle of this coming week.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of Siouxland, including Woodbury County. The wind chill advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. tomorrow. The blizzard warning for parts of Siouxland is also still in effect until 6 p.m. tonight.

Wind chill temperatures tonight are going to range from -15 degrees around midnight to -25 degrees by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Temperatures in Siouxland right now are already on the bitter cold side between 0 degrees and 10 degrees. With these bitter cold temperatures, we are already seeing a wind chill right now between 5 degrees and -20 degrees.

The reason we are seeing a cold wind chill already is due to the current winds coming from the northwest between 20 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon hours today. Then tonight, we will fall to a low of -7 by tomorrow morning. This low is the actual temperature and does not include the wind chill. We will be clear, but continue to see breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see how cold the next few days will get and just when we will warm back up.