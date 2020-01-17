Siouxland Forecast January 17, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be 31 with heavy snow. SE wind at 15-25 gusting to 40. 5-7 inches of snow expected. Tonight will be snowy with a low of 7. NW wind at 15-30 gusting to 50. Tomorrow will be 18 and partly cloudy. NW wind at 15-25 with gusts of 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 8. Monday will be mostly sunny and 14. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and 27. Wednesday will be 34 and cloudy with a 20% chance of wintry mix. Thursday will be 33 and cloudy with a 40% chance of a wintry mix.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.