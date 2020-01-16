Siouxland Forecast: January 16, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland! I hope you are enjoying the sunshine we are having because by tonight, we will no longer see some sunshine until Sunday.

We have a snowy and windy day coming our way tomorrow, with accumulating snow across Siouxland; as well as, the chance for some trace amounts of accumulating ice in parts of Siouxland. And not only will we see snow and some possible ice tomorrow, we are going to see strong winds linger into Saturday as well.

With the winter weather coming our way, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning as well as a winter storm watch in effect. The winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Friday, while the winter storm watch is in effect until 6 pm Saturday due to the amount of snow we could see mixed with the high winds causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Temperatures this afternoon are already on the bitter cold side as the are ranging from 0 degrees to about 10 degrees for majority of the area.

Winds are currently fairly light from the east, southeast between 0 and 10 mph. But as the day continues we will see this winds increase with gusts up to 30 mph possible after midnight tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny today until around 2 pm when clouds started taking over the area.

With the clouds taking over the area and snow on the way, here’s a look at your snow chance graph for tomorrow into Saturday. As you can see snow will be picking up early tomorrow morning, and continuing though the day until the overnight hours on Saturday.

The good news is, tonight we will stay dry with cloudy skies and cold temperatures as we fall to a low of 14 by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be steadily rising throughout the morning and afternoon hours tomorrow.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5, 6, and 10 to see the timing of the snow and how much snow we could see around Siouxland.