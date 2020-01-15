Siouxland Forecast: January 15, 2020

Tonight the low temperature will fall to -7° in Sioux City making for our coldest night of the winter season so far! To make matters worse, a light wind is going to be present and a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued until 9 AM for portions of NW Iowa near the Iowa Great Lakes. Wind chills could tumble down to -25° overnight so bundle up!

Thursday will be a quiet and chilly day with sunshine. The afternoon high is going to rise up to 23°.

An active weather weekend is expected! Falling snow is likely beginning on Friday morning and persisting through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be common, but parts of NW Iowa around the Iowa Great Lakes and further north toward I-90 could wind up with around 7 inches of snow. The high temperature Friday will be a bit warmer at 33°.

The wind will steadily become stronger too – gusts will exceed 50 MPH on Saturday morning. With the wind packing such a punch, a ground blizzard may develop Saturday with constant blowing snow keeping travel conditions challenging even after the falling snow has ended. Saturday will also be pretty cold with a high of 15°.

Next week should be calmer with highs in the teens & 20s plus overnight lows in the single digits above & below zero.