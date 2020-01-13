Siouxland Forecast: January 12, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

It’s been a fairly snowy Sunday today, but I have some good news. That snow is going to stop in a couple of hours, so we will start drying out tonight. We have a few minor snow chances this week, but our next big snow chance is looking to come in on Friday, and that is going to lead to a bitter cold weekend with highs in the single digits and lows in the negatives.

Temperatures right now aren’t too terribly cold as they are mostly being reported in the low to mid 20s.

We have fairly light winds today coming from the east, southeast between 5 and 10 mph across Siouxland.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that snow started moving into the area between 12 and 1 p.m., picking up by 2 and 3 p.m. We will continue to see snow in the area until it starts clearing out of Siouxland around 8 and 9 p.m. tonight.

With this, I would like to point out that visibility across Siouxland is reduced with the falling snow, with about 2 miles of visibility in Sioux City. Visibility is being gradually reduced to about a half a mile as you head northeast towards Estherville.

Tonight we will be dry as snow is projected to clear out of Sioux City around 8 p.m., leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as we fall to a low of 15 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see how much snow we’ve gotten so far, how much more we could see, and just how cold next weekend is going to get.