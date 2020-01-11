Siouxland Forecast: January 11, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! Get out and enjoy the sun while you can today because we have some cloudy days ahead of us!

Tomorrow is going to be on the chilly side. We have several snow chances coming up this week, and arctic air is set to return, dropping temperatures into the negatives!

Temperatures right now, not too pleasant across the area as they are ranging from single digits to the low 20s.

We have a slight breeze in parts of Siouxland coming from the north, northeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen lots of sunshine today with mostly sunny skies.

But tonight, we will start to see a gradual increase in cloud coverage as we make our way into tomorrow, with winds staying light, and temperatures dropping to a chilling low of 9 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. to see how much snow is coming our way, and just how cold it’s going to get next week!