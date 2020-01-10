Siouxland Forecast: January 10, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens enter the NFL postseason with a league-best 14-2 record and 12 straight wins.

After a week off, the Ravens' first test comes from the Tennessee Titans, the lowest seed in the AFC. The 'lowest seed' distinction is a fact, but it hardly tells the story of one of the hottest teams in the league. The Titans went into New England in the opening round of the playoffs and upset the Patriots 20-13 to advance to the Divisional Round. Led by running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the boys from Nashville have been one of the hottest teams in all of football over the last three months. Tannehill replaced former starter Marcus Mariota, and the Titans are now 8-3 since the former Miami Dolphin took over the reigns under center.