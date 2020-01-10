Siouxland Forecast: January 10, 2020

Today will be 24 with temps dropping all day. 60% chance of snow flurries. North wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 2. North wind at 10-20 gusting to 25. Tomorrow will be 22 and mostly sunny. N/NE wind at 5-10. Sunday will be 28 and mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Monday will be 31 and mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 18. 40% chance of snow. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and 12. 30% chance of snow. Thursday will be 8 and mostly sunny.

