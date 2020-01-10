Siouxland Forecast: January 10, 2020

Tonight there’ll be light snow showers with accumulations under 1 inch. As the snow tapers off and the skies clear out later on overnight, the temperature will become very cold with lows near 0°!

Look for mostly sunny skies on a chilly Saturday with the afternoon high at 21°. Sunday we’ll have a snow system clip through with accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. It’ll be just a bit warmer at 25°.

A decent Monday is expected with the high at 32°, but then it’ll become far colder with additional snow chances in the mix for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs next Wednesday and Thursday will be around 10° and lows will dip below 0° as arctic air takes up residence in Siouxland!

Things should improve a little next weekend with highs creeping back up near 20°…stay warm out there!