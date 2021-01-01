Siouxland Forecast: January 1, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in teens. We have wind speeds directed in from the NW at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clouds. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see more clouds. The low tonight will fall to 12 with a cloudy sky. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 33 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.