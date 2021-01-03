Siouxland Forecast – Jan. 3, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Warmer weather is expected throughout the region with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The far western areas will reach toward the 40s, but should remain in the 30s for the day.

Last night’s fog will continue through part of the morning bringing with it a Dense Fog Advisory affecting the eastern and southern regions of the viewing area. That advisory will be in effect until noon today.

Once fog clears out, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies. Winds will flow from the south at between 5 to 10 mph. The forecast high for Sioux City will be approximately 30°.

Mostly sunny conditions will continue for the start of the work week before we see clouds enter the region on Tuesday and linger on afterwards throughout the week.