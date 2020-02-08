Siouxland Forecast: February 8, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland!

What a way to start the weekend with mostly sunny skies! Unfortunately overnight tonight we will see clouds increasing with snow on the way. Most of the snow will be more towards our northeast between Spencer, Emmetsburg, and Estherville. The good news is, we are looking at a warm start to the week with highs near 40!

Temperatures right now are not too bitter out there as they are ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Winds are a bit breezy this afternoon, currently coming from the south between 10 and 15 mph. We will continue to see breezy conditions throughout the night ahead, but they will be shifting later tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny across Siouxland today.

Then tonight we will see temperatures drop to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning with snow showers across Siouxland. As I mentioned, most of the heavier snow showers will be towards the northeast of Sioux City with winds eventually shifting, coming from the northwest but staying breezy overnight.

