 

Siouxland Forecast: February 8, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland!

What a way to start the weekend with mostly sunny skies! Unfortunately overnight tonight we will see clouds increasing with snow on the way. Most of the snow will be more towards our northeast between Spencer, Emmetsburg, and Estherville. The good news is, we are looking at a warm start to the week with highs near 40!

Temperatures right now are not too bitter out there as they are ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Winds are a bit breezy this afternoon, currently coming from the south between 10 and 15 mph. We will continue to see breezy conditions throughout the night ahead, but they will be shifting later tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny across Siouxland today.

Then tonight we will see temperatures drop to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning with snow showers across Siouxland. As I mentioned, most of the heavier snow showers will be towards the northeast of Sioux City with winds eventually shifting, coming from the northwest but staying breezy overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see where the heavier snow will be and how much snow is expected across Siouxland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories