Siouxland Forecast: February 29, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good eveninng Siouxland!

What a way to start the weekend, despite the breeze today, with highs in the mid 50s. We are looking at some patchy fog moving in overnight tonight, and a pleasant week ahead with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently being reported in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Despite the beautiful spring like temperatures we are having, we do have a bit of a windy day out there with winds coming from the south between 20 and 30 mph. The good news is, winds are projected to gradually die down throughout the evening and night tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the sunny side this morning, but a low, thin layer of clouds have slowly been taking over.

Those clouds will continue to move in, making way for partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog possible and light winds as we fall to a low of 30 by tomorrow morning.

spring like weather is coming to Siouxland this week!