 

Siouxland Forecast: February 25, 2020

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be 36 and cloudy. A few flurries possible. North wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and 19. North wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be 32 and mostly sunny. North wind at 5-15. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 36. Friday will be 37 and partly cloudy. 20% chance of flurries. Saturday will be 48 and mostly sunny. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 49. Monday will be mostly cloudy and 42. 30% chance of snow.

