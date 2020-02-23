Siouxland Forecast: February 23, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

I hope you have been able to enjoy the sunshine today because we have clouds moving in, with patchy fog possible around the area tonight, snow still moving in on Tuesday, and a cooler week with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures this afternoon are very spring like again due to the sunshine we have had. They have been ranging from the lower 40s to the mid 50s across the area.

Temperatures could have been a little warmer, but we have a light breeze today coming from the north, northwest between 10 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the sunny side throughout the morning and afternoon, but as you can see, we have clouds slowly making their way into the area.

Tonight we will become mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible and winds dying down as we fall to a low of 24 by tomorrow morning.

