Siouxland Forecast: February 22, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

It’s been a fairly nice and spring like day today with a slight breeze. Tomorrow is looking to be pretty similar to today with some sunshine and breezy conditions, we have a chance for some snow this coming week, it will also be cooler with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures are currently ranging from the mid 30s to the low 60s across Siouxland today.

I mentioned a moment ago that we have a slight breeze today. Winds are coming from the west, southwest between 10 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a few clouds in the area throughout the morning, but as those clouds cleared eastward out of Siouxland, we have been left with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we will see some clouds return as we become partly cloudy, with winds becoming calm, and temperatures falling to a low of 26 by tomorrow morning.

