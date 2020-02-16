Siouxland Forecast: February 16, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

It may be somewhat sunny now, but clouds will be gradually taking over the area with a wintry mix moving in overnight. That wintry mix is going to linger into tomorrow morning. Then we have a chance for some snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures this afternoon are on the spring like side ranging from the mid 30s to the low 50s.

The winds are ranging from the east, northeast, and southeast due to a low pressure system moving through the area, which is why the winds look like they are spiraling inwards near Wayne.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a little bit of snow towards the eastern parts of Siouxland, with clouds taking over the rest of Siouxland.

Then tonight we will fall to a low of 34 by tomorrow morning with a wintry mix moving in overnight.

