Siouxland Forecast: February 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! I hope you have all been able to enjoy the sunshine and more pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

We are looking at a mid-week cool down with highs dipping into the 20s, but don’t worry, that is going to lead into another pleasant weekend coming up before rain showers move in by the start of next week.

As I mentioned, temperature wise today has been on the more pleasant and spring like side with current temperatures in the upper 30s and mid 40s across Siouxland.

Winds this afternoon are on the breezy side from the west, northwest between 5 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had sunny skies across the area since around 11 a.m. this morning.

Unfortunately, as we continue to head into the evening and overnight hours we are going to see an increase in cloud coverage as we become mostly cloudy as we fall to a low of 29 by tomorrow morning with winds dying down, becoming calm overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 to p.m. to see your full extended forecast.

