Siouxland Forecast: February 15, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland! I hope you all got to enjoy this very spring like day with the sunshine we had and temperatures in the mid 40s this afternoon.

We are looking at a mid-week cool down with some minor precipitation chances this week, but another pleasant weekend in the works next week.

Temperatures are now starting to drop as we move into the evening and night hours. They are ranging from the low 30s to the upper 30s, with a few low 40s still mixed in.

More good news is the winds are starting to die down as temperatures drop. This means the wind chill tonight will be minimal or non existent as winds are between calm conditions and 10 mph. We will continue to see these winds die down throughout the evening and night ahead.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had sunny skies across the area this afternoon, but as you see towards our far northwest, you can see clouds slowly making their way towards Siouxland.

Unfortunately, as we continue to head into the evening and overnight hours we are going to see an increase in cloud coverage as we fall to a low of 29 by tomorrow morning with winds dying down, becoming calm overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we could see those minor precipitation chances this week.

