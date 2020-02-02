 

Siouxland Forecast: February 1, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and happy Saturday Siouxland!

What a decent day it’s been today with plenty of sunshine and highs near 40! We will continue to see pleasant weather for Groundhog’s Day tomorrow. That is going to lead to a mild week ahead with highs in the 30s and a chance for some light snow this week.

As I mentioned, temperatures are nice out there, as they are in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Winds are coming from the south, southwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had some clouds out there, but the good news is, they are on the thin side so we are still able to enjoy some sunshine today.

Then tonight we will see partly cloudy skies as we fall to a low of 31 by tomorrow morning with light winds overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we could see some more snow this coming week.

