Siouxland Forecast: February 02, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland!

I hope you enjoyed this pleasant winter day with spring like temperatures. We are looking at a mild week ahead with a minor snow chance this week and highs in the 20s and 30s.

With that being said, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning for the second year in a row, which means, according to him, we will have an early spring this year. Temperatures today are more spring like than winter like as they are being reported in the 40s with a few 50s mixed in.

Winds are a bit breezy in some areas, coming from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had partly cloudy skies across the area today.

And tonight we will continue to see partly cloudy skies as we fall to a low of 25 by tomorrow morning with breezy conditions sticking around.

