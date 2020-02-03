 

Siouxland Forecast: February 02, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland!

I hope you enjoyed this pleasant winter day with spring like temperatures. We are looking at a mild week ahead with a minor snow chance this week and highs in the 20s and 30s.

With that being said, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning for the second year in a row, which means, according to him, we will have an early spring this year. Temperatures today are more spring like than winter like as they are being reported in the 40s with a few 50s mixed in.

Winds are a bit breezy in some areas, coming from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had partly cloudy skies across the area today.

And tonight we will continue to see partly cloudy skies as we fall to a low of 25 by tomorrow morning with breezy conditions sticking around.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see when we could see that minor snow chance this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories