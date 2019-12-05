Siouxland Forecast: December 5, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! We have more sunshine on the way today, with a nice weekend ahead, and much colder temperatures returning to Siouxland next week. Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side being reported in the 20s. We have light winds from the south, southeast between 0 and 10 mph. We will see these winds stay light, but they will be shifting later today, coming out of the northwest by this afternoon. Satellite and radar imagery shows that it has been a clear night into this morning. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Temperatures are going to be on the cooler side in the 20s, but gradually rise to a high of 41 by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Then tonight we have partly cloudy skies and light winds as we fall to a low of 21 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see just how cold it’s looking to get next week in Siouxland.