Siouxland Forecast: December 4th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We have officially made it through the week and after today we get to relax with the weekend!

And it’s looking to be a pleasant end to the week with a relatively mild weekend and temperatures near 60 degrees next week!

Temperatures this morning are far from the 60s as they are ranging in the 20s across the area with light winds from the west, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and quiet night in Siouxland.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that it’s going to be comfortable and sunny with a high of 49 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we will be near 60 next week and to see if there is a cool down coming our way.