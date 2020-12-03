Siouxland Forecast: December 3, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! We are one more day closer to the weekend!

We are still seeing warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast with the dry spell continuing, and possible 50s next week.

Temperatures this morning are far from the 50s as they are ranging in the 20s across the area with a few upper teens mixed in.

Winds are on the light side this morning are on the light side from the west, northwest between calm conditions and up to around 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy skies through the night into this morning with mostly clear skies on the way.

And taking a quick look at today’s out the door forecast you can see we are looking at another relatively mild day with a high of 44 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if we will see some 50s next week.