Siouxland Forecast: December 29, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland! I know we have been expecting snow today and haven’t seen a whole lot in our area just yet.

That is because the winter storm system has stalled over the Iowa, Minnesota border. With that we will see snow tonight and through tomorrow, but don’t worry, we will start drying out by Tuesday!

Due to the winter storm stalling, the National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory for our area that includes Woodbury County, and the winter storm warning for the western half of Siouxland until 12 pm Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are finally below freezing across the area now, with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s and low 30s.

Winds are fairly strong already this afternoon from the Northwest between 15 and 25 mph. Unfortunately, we are going to continue to see these strong winds through the night and tomorrow with gusts up to 35 and 40 mph possible. This could cause some hazardous driving conditions when snow arrives due to blowing snow and slick roadways.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have not seen a whole lot of snow except for a few flurries in Sioux City, but the western half of Siouxland has been seeing snowfall since this morning.

Tonight we will fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning with snow moving in shortly, and keep in mind that we could see a lot of blowing snow given the high winds across Siouxland tonight and tomorrow. So should you have to travel take your time and slow down!

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 to see the timing of the snow for our area and just how much snow we are projected to get!