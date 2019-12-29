Siouxland Forecast: December 28, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- There were people on the scene today who say they heard and saw the plane crash at the Feu Follet Road post office. One woman says her mother was at the post office just before it happened.

"I don't know if she saw it or heard it coming," Kyra Batiste of Lafayette said.

Kyra Batiste says her mother was at the post office and was backing out of the parking lot when it happened. Batiste tells us she lives just around the corner. "I just heard a big boom and a swish at the post office. My mom was leaving the post office. She backed out," Batiste noted.

Michelle Rawls of Lafayette says she was at home. Rawls says she heard what she believed to be the sound of an engine "letting go and pulling up.