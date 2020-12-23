Siouxland Forecast: December 23, 2020

Good Wednesday morning Siouxland!

Today is a day to be weather aware with the incoming snow and potential blizzard-like conditions, but sunshine returns tomorrow for a cold Christmas eve, with seasonal temperatures returning by this weekend.



Given the incoming snow and strong winds we will see today, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for all of Siouxland. The warning will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.



Temperatures are the warmest they will be for the day right now ranging in the 30s and 40s with a wind chill ranging between the 20s and 30s.



Winds are starting to shift from the south to the northwest as they increase, ranging across Siouxland from 10 mph up to 30 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we are seeing dry conditions in most of Siouxland, with the cold front and precipitation moving into western Siouxland around 4 am this morning. Precipitation is projected to move into the Sioux City area between 7 and 8 am this morning.



And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at blizzard like conditions with temperatures steadily dropping throughout the morning and afternoon hours.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see all your winter weather updates!