Siouxland Forecast: December 22, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at another mild but windy day today, with a light snow chance tomorrow, and a cool down coming our way for Christmas.

Temperatures this morning are a little chillier than yesterday morning as they are ranging in the 20s and low 30s across Siouxland.

We are also seeing a light breeze this morning coming from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. We will see these winds increase throughout the morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started on the clear side last night but gradually became partly cloudy overnight into this morning.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we will see some sunshine mixed with clouds today with another mild but windy day as temperatures rise to a high of 53 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that light snow move into the area tomorrow.