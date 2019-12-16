Siouxland Forecast: December 16, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! We are experiencing a foggy morning here in Sioux City and Wayne with visibility reduced to a half a mile in Sioux City and a quarter of a mile in Wayne this morning. This week however, is going to be on the warmer and milder side with highs in the 30s and 40s, and dry conditions sticking around. Temperatures this morning are on the cold side coming in at 12 degrees in Sioux City, surrounded by single digits and a few negatives! Winds this morning are on the light side between calm conditions and winds up to 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen partly cloudy skies overnight, but we will see an increase throughout the start of the day with more sunshine returning by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. Temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 23 by this afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Then tonight we will see colder temperatures return as we fall to a low of 14 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see your full extended forecast!