Siouxland Forecast: December 14, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland! It turned out to be a fairly nice but somewhat chilly day today with some sunshine and light winds. Tonight however, is going to get bitter cold with the low falling into the single digits by tomorrow morning, leading to some light snow possible tomorrow, but a dry and warmer week ahead. Temperatures are currently being reported in the mid to upper teens across the area. Winds are breezy in parts of Siouxland between 5 and 15 mph. The good news is, as we take a look at satellite and radar imagery, it hasn’t felt as cold as it is out there because we have had mostly sunny skies here in Siouxland! I did mention that we have a chance for some light snow tomorrow, so here is a look at that snow chance graph. As you can see, it is possible light snow could start in the overnight hours, but will be more likely to fall late tomorrow morning and early afternoon. But once that clears up, we will see dry conditions return to the area. Tonight however, is going to be on the bitter cold side with mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and a low of 7. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 6 and 10 p.m. to see the timing of the snow chances tomorrow and how much we could see across Siouxland!