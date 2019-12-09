Siouxland Forecast: December 08, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland! We are having a fairly pleasant Sunday with highs in the 40s today. Tonight we have some light snow overnight into tomorrow morning possible. Then we are going to have a blustery cold start to the week with highs in the low 20s tomorrow and high winds, with colder temperatures in Siouxland this week! As I mentioned, it’s been pretty pleasant today, as you can see temperatures are being reported in the 40s across the area. Winds are much calmer than we saw them yesterday and last night, coming from the northeast between 0 and 10 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy today with some sunshine peeking through the thin clouds. Here’s a look at your snow chance graph going into the start of this week. As you can see, snow is likely to fall overnight tonight into the start of tomorrow. And after that clears out, we should continue to see dry conditions for the rest of the week ahead. And tonight is going to get chilly out there with patchy fog possible and light snow/ flurries overnight as we fall to a low of 17 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 p.m. to see how much snow we will see when we wake up tomorrow!